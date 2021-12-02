Doris Joan Herrington, 86, of Paducah, died at 6:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Doris lived her life for Christ, it was her mission in life to see everyone she met come to a saving faith in Jesus Christ. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV
Mrs. Herrington was a nurse in Labor & Delivery at Western Baptist Hospital, a volunteer Pink Lady at Baptist Health Heart Center in Paducah and a member of Rickman Road Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Ronnie Herrington and wife Glenda, of Paducah; two daughters, Molly Hunt and husband Philip, of Paducah, Polly Price and husband John, of Paducah; stepdaughter, Janice Timmons and husband Rick, of Paducah; one brother, Dale Goode, of Melbourne, Florida; one sister, Emmadell Garnett, of Bardwell; seven grandchildren, Carrie Lea Herrington, Brent Herrington and wife Angel, Rebecca Scott and husband Randal, William Hunt and wife Destiny, Christopher Hunt, Lauren Badini and husband Perrin, Grant Price; two step grandchildren, Preston Ursini, Ashton Mariner; seven great-grandchildren, Breanna, Brette, Aslyn, Makaya, Korban, Addy Jo, Campbell; several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Pete Herrington; parents, Clarence Goode and Ethel (Hamilton) Goode; one brother, David Goode; brother-in-law, William Garrett; sister-in-law, Joetta Goode.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Rickman Road Baptist Church in Paducah with Rev. Stan Durrett officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions made to Rickman Road Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3335 Rickman Road, West Paducah, KY 42086.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
