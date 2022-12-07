Doris Jean (Schaefer) DeCillis, 96, of Paducah, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Doris was born April 14, 1926, in Tonawanda, New York. She graduated from Tonawanda High School in 1944 in three years and immediately joined the Army Nurses Cadet Corps. While in the program she met Patrick DeCillis. Their first date included dancing, a past time that continued for the next 70 years. They married in 1947 and enjoyed 72 years of marriage before Patrick’s passing in 2019.

