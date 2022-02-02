Doris Elizabeth Baumer, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Baumer was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Dec. 31, 1929, to the late Albert Alvin Zoller and Helen Doris Francis Burkart Zoller. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Ruth Circle, Social Club and choir. She was a Precinct Election Officer for the Concord polling place for 20 years and an active member of the McCracken County Extension Homemaker Association for 50 years. Doris was very crafty, she enjoyed sewing and taught crocheting out of her home and for 25 years she would enter as many items that she could make in one year into the McCracken County Fair. There was a Paducah Sun article about it years ago about the crazy amount of entries each year. She also loved to bake and many enjoyed her homemade cinnamon rolls over the years.
Doris is survived by four sons, William Frank Baumer Jr., of Paducah, David Scott Baumer and wife Tricia, of Paducah, Robert Allan Baumer and wife Jennifer, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Mark Andrew Baumer and wife Jennifer, of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Erin Baumer Hudson, Michael Baumer, Alan Baumer, Logan Baumer, Landon Baumer, Josiah Baumer, and Gavin Baumer; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Baumer and Lincoln Baumer.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William Frank Baumer Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. David Appold officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service hour of 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial contributions to, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 211 South 21st Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
