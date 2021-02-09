Doris E. Bell, 88, of Paducah, formerly of Brookport, Illinois, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. David Siere officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. We ask that everyone attending the service or visitation to please follow the customarily accepted social distancing guidelines and to wear a face covering.
Doris was a member of Brookport First Baptist Church.
Doris is survived by stepson, Terry Bell and wife Kim; grandson, Justin Bell and wife Tammi; great-grandson, Alex Bell; niece, Sharon Werner; nephews, Mike Kineman, Donnie Kineman and wife Patti, and Ronnie Kineman and wife Carol.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lee and Alice Hazel (Harris) Gower; 1st husband, James Bearden; 2nd husband, Cecil Bell; sister, Vera Kineman; brother, Marvin Dale Gower.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Doris’ name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Pallbearers will be Terry Bell, Justin Bell, Gary Midyett, Kevin Werner, Ronnie Kineman, Donnie Kineman, and Mike Kineman.
