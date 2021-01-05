HICKORY — Doris Diane Walston, 78, of Hickory, passed away at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Oakview Nursing Home in Possum Trot.
She was of the Baptist faith, and a homemaker.
Mrs. Walston is survived by her son, Greg Walston of Benton; one granddaughter, Taylor Walston of Murray; one brother, Larry Kaler of Orange County, California; one sister, Paula Wiggins of Kaler; two half-sisters, Anita Ross of Oregon and Mitsy Lee of Mayfield; two half-brothers, Dennis Lawson and Randy Lawson both of Graves County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Walston; sister, Jean Edwards; two brothers, Gary “Foxy” Kaler and Clarence “Frog” Kaler; father, Raymond Kaler; and mother, Farrie Mae Copeland Lawson.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Jr. officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.