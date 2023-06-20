METROPOLIS, Ill. — Doris Dee Christian, 82, of Metropolis passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Metropolis Nursing & Rehab.

Doris retired from Citizens Bank as a bookkeeper. She was a girl scout and later in life became a leader. Doris was an active member of Waldo Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir, working in the kitchen, and spending time with all the Super Saints. She was always ready and willing to serve with her church family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

To send flowers to the family of Doris Christian, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 21
Graveside Service
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
2:00PM
Metropolis Memorial Gardens
2811 North Ave
Metropolis, IL 62960
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In