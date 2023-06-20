METROPOLIS, Ill. — Doris Dee Christian, 82, of Metropolis passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Metropolis Nursing & Rehab.
Doris retired from Citizens Bank as a bookkeeper. She was a girl scout and later in life became a leader. Doris was an active member of Waldo Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir, working in the kitchen, and spending time with all the Super Saints. She was always ready and willing to serve with her church family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Bill Christian of Metropolis; her son, William (Cheri) Christian of Metropolis; her granddaughter, Hannah Christian of Metropolis; her grandson, Christopher Christian-Salazar of Juneau, Alaska; and her brother-in-law, Bob Christian of Metropolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse “Hoot” Henderson and Ann Henderson.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with the Revs. Jack Russell and Trad York officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
