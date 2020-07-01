PRINCETON — Doris Charlotte Dean Murphey went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 29, 2020.
Doris was born on October 4, 1923, in the East End of London, England. She was relocated to Winsford, Cheshire, England by the British government at age 17 to escape the bombing of London during WWII. There she worked in a factory on parts for RAF planes. She met a young American soldier from Princeton, named Ezekiel Rice Murphey (Murph) whom she would marry on December 2, 1944. Doris departed England April 16, 1946, aboard the Queen Mary with other war brides arriving in New York City on April 21, 1946.
Doris adapted to life in America with the support of her husband, his family, and her American friends. After the successful raising of her four children, Doris was most proud of accepting Christ June 25, 1957, learning to drive an automobile, obtaining her GED March 22, 1979, and becoming a US Citizen on May 20, 1980. Doris was a member of Olivet Baptist Church for over 60 years.
She is survived by her four children Robert (Carolyn) Murphey, Gayle (John) Rufli, Debra (David) Henderson, and Brenda Eller. Seven grandchildren, Brian Graham, Michael Rufli, Robin Murphey, Matthew Rufli, Ryan Murphey, Craig Eller, and Christina Eller, one step-granddaughter, Devada (Kent) Jackson, five great-grandchildren, Isabella Rufli, Alexander Rufli, Benjamin Eller, Emberley Rufli, and Hannah Eller and three step-great-grandchildren, Jameson Wharton, McKenzie Jackson, and Destiny McKenty.
She was preceded in death by her husband E.R. Murphey, a son Russell Murphey, her parents William and Charlotte Dean, grandparents William and Susanna Dean, and George and Charlotte Greenland.
A private family funeral service and visitation will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
The Murphey family would like to thank the staff at Gaither Suites for caring for our mother for almost six years and the staff at Calvert City Convalescent for their care during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Sunrise Children’s Home PO Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047, or your favorite charity in her memory.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
