On March 29, 2023, Doris “Carol” Stubblefield, of Paducah, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 78 at Providence Pointe Healthcare. Born on Dec. 19, 1944, Carol Cammarata, to parents Alita and Angelo Cammarata. Carol graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1962 and went on to graduate from Western Kentucky University in 1966.
Carol was an active member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church. In the 1980s and 90s, she was the children’s director of Sunday School, as well as teaching 4th grade Bible study. She loved to sing and participate in the church choir and teach at Vacation Bible School for many years. Carol was a devoted Christian, and her faith was very important to her.
Carol had a calling and passion for teaching. She started her career at Brazelton Middle School in the 60’s and 70’s as a biology teacher. She later taught Home Economics, Child Development and Foods at Heath High School and retiring her career with Lone Oak High School in 2003. She led the Lone Oak chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders (FCLA/FHAA) for many years helping many students learn life skills. Carol also was active in the Walk America/March of Dimes charity throughout her career. She loved teaching and loved her students.
Carol loved flowers and gardening, all animals, being outside and was amazing at cooking. Carol even created a cookbook for the family and believed cooking brought family together. She loved watching and feeding songbirds in her yard. She was a very caring person throughout her life. She enjoyed collecting angels. Carol was highly energetic and liked to stay busy. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow.
Survivors include two sons, Brad (Leslie) Stubblefield, of Princeton, and Andy (Amanda) Stubblefield, of Louisville; two grandchildren, Andrew Stubblefield and Amelia Rose Stubblefield; one stepsister, Linda Brown (Charlie) of Arizona. Carol was a wonderful, caring, kind mother and grandmother. She always stayed positive, patient and loving to her kids and family.
Preceding in death were her parents, Alita and Angelo Cammarata, and husband, Gary Stubblefield. Carol was a devoted and beloved wife to Gary for 56 years.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Boogie Butler and Danny Orazine officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday April 10, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Brad and Andy would like to thank the staff, caretakers and nurses at Providence Pointe Healthcare during her stay. Expression of sympathy may be made to Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, 21100 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or to the Salvation Army, 2990 Trimble Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
