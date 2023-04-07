On March 29, 2023, Doris “Carol” Stubblefield, of Paducah, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 78 at Providence Pointe Healthcare. Born on Dec. 19, 1944, Carol Cammarata, to parents Alita and Angelo Cammarata. Carol graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1962 and went on to graduate from Western Kentucky University in 1966.

Carol was an active member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church. In the 1980s and 90s, she was the children’s director of Sunday School, as well as teaching 4th grade Bible study. She loved to sing and participate in the church choir and teach at Vacation Bible School for many years. Carol was a devoted Christian, and her faith was very important to her.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Stubblefield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In