WICKLIFFE — Doris Ann Barnes Brack, 75, of Wickliffe, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Wickliffe and worked at the Wickliffe Dollar General.
She is survived by her two daughters, Danielle Summers of West Paducah and Amanda Nenninger of Scott City, Missouri; her son, Travis Brack of Paducah; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Brack; twin infant brothers. Her parents were Leonard and Geneva Coffer Barnes.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Daniel Fraser and Larry Fraser officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Wickliffe.
Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Doris Ann Brack to Lifeline Recovery Center: PO Box 7652, Paducah, KY 42002.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
