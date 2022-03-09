Dora Cacho Morrow, 69, of Paducah, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a housewife and a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Dora is survived by a son, Charles A. Morrow of Paducah; a grandson, Jacoby Morrow; two sisters, Belinda Cacho and Diana Cacho both of California; and a brother, Pedro Cacho of California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Morrow. Her parents were Jorge and Flora Hernandez Cacho.
There will be no services.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
