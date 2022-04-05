Lieutenant Colonel Dora Jane Staton, retired United States Army Nurse Corp, 88, of Paducah, and formerly a native of Massac County, Illinois, passed away at 6:03 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born on July 16, 1933, along with a twin brother, Joe in New Columbia, Illinois, to Tom and Arbie (Sharpe) Staton as the youngest of 7 siblings. Jane graduated from Black Hill grade school, attended New Columbia for three years, and graduated from Metropolis Community High School. Her other education achievements were a BS in science from Murray State University (graduated in the top 3% of her class), Missouri Baptist School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri, Master of Nursing from the University of Kentucky, and enterostomal therapy school at the University of Arizona.
She served in a variety of positions in her 21 years of nursing to include Missouri Baptist staff nurse, head nurse, clinical instructor, Murray State Campus Nurse, served 2 ½ years with the Southern Baptist Hospital in Ajloun, Jordan, and the Army Nurse Corp where she entered at the rank of Corporal and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
During her 21 years in the Army Nurse Corp, she was awarded a sharpshooters medal, an Army commendation medal with two oak leaf clusters, a meritorious service medal with two oak leaf clusters, order of military medical merit, and a legion of merit. During her military career, she served in a variety of positions to include staff nurse, head nurse, chief of education, assistant chief nurse, and Oncology clinical nurse specialist.
Upon retirement in Paducah, she joined the First Baptist Church of Paducah. She was very active in the Peacemakers Sunday school class and homebound ministry until failing health forced her to take a very limited role in her church.
Jane is survived by several nieces and nephews, Bruce (Debbie) Staton, Brenda Rushing, Mark (Twila) Staton, Catherine Ann Staton, Dr. Thomas Staton, Joe Mike (Carol) Staton, Richard Oglesby, Danny (Judy) Oglesby, Judith Staton, George Lulay; several great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Alice Staton, Alta Mae Staton, and Mary Frances (Charles) Oglesby; her infant twin brother, Joseph; her brothers, Roy (Anna) Staton, Morris “Waldon” (Lora) Staton, and Edward “Edd” (June) Staton; nephews and niece, Stephen Staton, Craig Rushing, and Debbie Lulay.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark Staton officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Staton Cemetery in New Columbia, Illinois.
Memorials may be made in Jane’s name to First Baptist Church, 2890 Broadway, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
Pallbearers will be her family. Music will be provided by Twila Staton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com
