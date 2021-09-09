Donovan (Don) F. Streetman, 52, of Paducah, passed away at 9:58 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Don is survived by his loving wife Heather Streetman; two uncles, Jerry and Mike and wife Barb Streetman; two sisters, Lisa Jones (husband Larry) and son, Austin Streetman all of Paducah, and Carolina Reynolds and two daughters of Chandler, Arizona. Five daughters, Brittany (Doug) Gass and their children, Olivia, Dawson, Dwane and Jacob; Samantha Montgomery (husband John) their children Kadynce, Hunter and Jesse James; Arianna Streetman, Emma Roberts, and Chloe Streetman. Two sons Cody Vannerson (wife Brittany) their sons, Braxton and Conner. Fin (Zoe) Streetman, all of Paducah. As well as many more emotionally adopted children and grandchildren from all over. His beloved furry children, Clyde, Morris and Juan Pablo.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald Streetman of Evansville, Indiana; and his mamaw and papaw, Bonnie and Clarence Streetman who raised him in Paducah.
Don was a well known and loved member of Paducah. He never met a stranger. He spent most of his life on the river working as a deckhand for many boat companies as well as fishing anytime he got the chance. He loved being on the family farm that he helped build with his uncle, hunting, or just relaxing. Don enjoyed anything that had to do with the outdoors as well as working with wood & creating things. He was a huge fan of old westerns, especially John Wayne movies. Above all else he loved his family, whether they were blood or chosen family. He took pride in his many titles, husband, daddy, dada, old man and pops as many people called him. He lived for his family and he will be severely missed and will always be loved beyond measure.
Services will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent here as well. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a noon funeral service with Rev. Rocky Hill speaking. A potluck style reception will be held directly after services at Fellowship Assembly of Jesus Christ 5250 Oaks Road in Paducah.
