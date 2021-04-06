METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donnie Little, 65, of Metropolis, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Little of Metropolis; two sons, Patrick Boland and Donnie Little Jr.; two sisters, Peggy Dorrance and Barbara Logston; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Ray and Iretta Little.
A family organized memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday April 8, 2021, at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Metropolis. Pastor Clay will be officiating. There will be no burial.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
