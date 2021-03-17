HAMLETSBURG, Ill. — Donnie Kaylor, 77, of Hamletsburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Dwight Kaylor officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Donnie was a retired pipefitter and a successful entrepreneur of several Brookport and Unionville businesses, most recently the Sand Bucket. He was a member of Bay City Masonic Lodge 771, the Shriners and River City Eagles. He was a farmer at heart and the owner and operator of an excavating business, was a commercial fisherman and previously been part of the river search and rescue.
Donnie is survived by his children, Dee Ann Thompson and husband Kenneth, Tina Kaylor and Michael Kaylor and wife Carissa Norris-Kaylor; grandchildren, Ashley Bates (Joey), Dustin Thompson (Kirstan), Mallory Vied (Jacob), Lauren Summers (Matt) and Emilee Sellars; great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Brooklynn, Hayden, Declan, and Jace; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Frances (King) Kaylor; two infant sons; brother, Dennis Kaylor; sisters, Jo Ann Kaylor and Doris Worthen; grandson, Jake Sellars.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Masonic rites at 7:30 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Memorials may be given in Donnie’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis, Attn: Development Office, 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-miller
The family invites all to attend a celebration of life at the Sand Bucket at 5 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021, for food and fellowship.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.