Donnie Johnson, 65, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Johnson was of the Baptist faith. He worked many years in the river industry and retired from America Electric Power. Donnie loved classic cars, Kentucky Wildcat basketball and watching football. He had good sense of humor, loved being outdoors and most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Donnie is survived by his beloved rosebud, Kathy Walker Johnson; a daughter, Amy Williford of Florence; three sons, Chris Johnson, of Paducah, Mike Brown of Marshall County, and Brett Shather, of Murray; four grandchildren, Ellie Brown, Jake Brown, Avery Williford, and Aiden Williford; two sisters, Jenny Sanders and Linda Byassee; two brothers, Bobby Johnson and Joe Johnson; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Gray and Carol Cox; four brothers, Cloyce Johnson, Willard Johnson, Buff Johnson, and Truman Johnson. His parents were Buford and Beatrice Johnson.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
