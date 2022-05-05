Donnie “DD” Daniels, 67, of Mayfield, KY passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a member of the Baptist faith and attended Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church. He had worked in maintenance at Pilgrim’s Pride.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Daniels; daughter, Jessica (Jack) Lindsey of Mayfield; his father, Harold Daniels; his brothers, Ronnie (Lydia) Daniels of Statesboro, Georgia, Steve (Judi) Daniels of Mayfield; two grandsons, Zach Lindsey and Dylan Lindsey; one niece; one nephew; and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Sloan Daniels; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral services for Donnie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Keith Allred officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends are asked to call from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Greg Dowdy, Justin Stokes, Matt Smith, John Painter, Scott Johnson and James Finnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Lindsey, Zach Lindsey, Dylan Lindsey, and Dan Dowd.
