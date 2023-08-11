BENTON, Ark. — Donnetta Turner Harris, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her home in Benton during her afternoon nap. She had battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease) for 2.5 years and was ready to meet her Lord and Savior. Donnetta was born on Nov. 1, 1952, in Paducah, Kentucky; she was the youngest of her seven sisters, born to Henry and Frances (Wood) Turner.
Donnetta graduated from Heath High School in 1970. In 1972, Donnetta married Melvin Harris of West Paducah. They celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 24, 2022.
Donnetta spent the first 40 years of her life in Kentucky and was an active member of Newton Creek Baptist Church. She was always serving in VBS, GA’s, and was very active with the youth. In 1992, Donnetta and their two children moved to North Little Rock, Arkansas, where Melvin was working for the Union Pacific Railroad. The family joined 47th Street Baptist Church and continued to be active in the community. Donnetta lived her whole life for the Good Lord and loved serving her church community.
Donnetta spent many years working at the Maybelline/Loreal Plant and retired from there in March of 2013, so that she and Melvin could travel the US! They rode motorcycles and corvettes all over. Donnetta loved driving her Honda 600 and Red Convertible Corvette. Donnetta and Melvin have been active for many years in the Paducah and Central Arkansas Corvette Clubs. However, when December rolled around, Donnetta could be found in her kitchen making chocolate caramel turtles for all to enjoy throughout the holidays.
In addition to her parents, Donnetta was predeceased in death by two sisters, Betty Morrison and Judy Flood. Surviving, in addition to her husband, Melvin, are a son, Nathan and his wife Nicole, plus a daughter, Shayna Oltmans and her husband, Jeremiah; four grandchildren, Annie, Sebastian, Ivey, and Hallie; four sisters, Henrietta Tyler, Wanda Rasmussen, Dorothy Gilreath (Ken), and Carol Goldstone; and many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Newton Creek Baptist Church, 12800 Ogden Landing Road in Ragland, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 3 — 4 p.m. at the church. In addition, a celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023 at 47th Street Baptist Church, 4700 Pike Avenue, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 5 — 6 p.m. at the church. Arrangements made by Cremations of Arkansas. The Arkansas ALS Chapter provided amazing support to Donnetta and her family after her ALS diagnosis. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donnetta’s honor to the Arkansas ALS Chapter online at als.org or mailed to The ALS Association Arkansas Chapter 1200 West Walnut — Suite 2406-08-Rogers, AR 72756.
