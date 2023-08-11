BENTON, Ark. — Donnetta Turner Harris, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her home in Benton during her afternoon nap. She had battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease) for 2.5 years and was ready to meet her Lord and Savior. Donnetta was born on Nov. 1, 1952, in Paducah, Kentucky; she was the youngest of her seven sisters, born to Henry and Frances (Wood) Turner.

Donnetta graduated from Heath High School in 1970. In 1972, Donnetta married Melvin Harris of West Paducah. They celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 24, 2022.

