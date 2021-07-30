Donna Sue

Lain, 72, of Paducah passed away at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Lain was a homemaker and of

the Baptist faith.

She is survived

by her mother,

Letha (Beeler)

Shupe of Paducah; daughter, LaDonna Utley of Paducah;

two brothers,

Ronnie (Brenda) Potter of Paducah, Gene (Debbie)

Potter of Atlanta, Georgia; two

sisters, Kay (Larry) Whitman of

Paducah, Diann

(Jim) Copeland of Paducah; two grandchildren,

Terra (Jason)

Bass of Paducah, Corey Utley of Paducah; one great-granddaughter, Emree Bass;

several nieces

and nephews.

She was preceded

in death by her

first husband,

Terry James;

second husband,

J.D. Lain; father, Linneth Potter; step-father, Dennis Shupe; one sister, Linda Tinsley.

Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1,

2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Mickey Brown officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made

to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.

You may also leave

a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.

com.

Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

