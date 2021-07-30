Donna Sue
Lain, 72, of Paducah passed away at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Lain was a homemaker and of
the Baptist faith.
She is survived
by her mother,
Letha (Beeler)
Shupe of Paducah; daughter, LaDonna Utley of Paducah;
two brothers,
Ronnie (Brenda) Potter of Paducah, Gene (Debbie)
Potter of Atlanta, Georgia; two
sisters, Kay (Larry) Whitman of
Paducah, Diann
(Jim) Copeland of Paducah; two grandchildren,
Terra (Jason)
Bass of Paducah, Corey Utley of Paducah; one great-granddaughter, Emree Bass;
several nieces
and nephews.
She was preceded
in death by her
first husband,
Terry James;
second husband,
J.D. Lain; father, Linneth Potter; step-father, Dennis Shupe; one sister, Linda Tinsley.
Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1,
2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Mickey Brown officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made
to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may also leave
a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.
com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
