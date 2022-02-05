METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donna Stites, 77, of Metropolis, passed away at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her residence with her family be her side.
She was born to the late Luke Edward and Sarah Catherine (Tadlock) Stites. She attended Seven Mile Baptist Church and was a member of First Baptist Church. She worked at Nationwide Glove Company for nearly 30 years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Nate Hillebrand officiating. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Stites; her two granddaughters, Nichole Stites and Megan Stites; her great granddaughter, Wynter Stites; several nieces and nephews, Mike (Debbie) Hillebrand, Sheila Travis, Kathy Hillebrand, Mark Stites, Elaine White, Martin Stites, Matthew Stites, Jim (Cleva) Kennedy, David (Angie) Kennedy, Mark Kennedy, Steve Kennedy, Nita Haney, and Mary Bruce.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters, Louise Jeffords, Marva Kennedy, and Juanita Tanner; and her two brothers, Ralph Stites and John Marshall Stites.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Donna’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
