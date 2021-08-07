Donna Schenk, 75, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Southgate Nursing & Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois. Donna was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. She was a native of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and retired from McCracken County Board of Education where she served as a secretary. Donna was a homemaker who enjoyed reading and just being a quiet reserved person.
Survivors include one daughter, Kerry (David) Katzin of Chicago, Illinois; two granddaughters, Nicole Katzin and Jessica Katzin both of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Sharon Parks of Albion, Illinois, and Ruth (Wayne) McKenzie of Norris City, Illinois; one brother, Manuel (Pricilla) of Big Sandy, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev, Bob Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
