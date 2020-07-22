KEVIL — Donna Rose Holt Walker, 66, died at Baptist Health Paducah Saturday evening, July 18, 2020.
Donna was a member of Rickman Road Missionary Baptist Church. Donna’s children were her pride and joy, and she loved being surrounded by her adoring grandchildren. She taught all of them the importance of faith, family and caring for one another. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and was well-known for her quiet, sweet personality. Her husband, Dave, and dog, Dottie, will greatly miss her love and companionship.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Holt of Paducah; her husband, David Walker of Kevil; three sons Michael Thomas Underwood of Louisville, Donald Joseph Underwood of Murray, and Joshua Holt Underwood of Paducah; stepson, Michael Walker of Union City, Tennessee; four daughters, Michelle Hall of Paducah, Susan Culp of Paducah, Robyn Bybee of Lady Lake, Florida, and Angela Henry of La Center; two stepdaughters, Samantha Hargrove of Barlow and Tia Warren of Kevil; and 20 grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Donald Holt; a sister, Ronda Drew; and a grandson, Sawyer Underwood.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rickman Road Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Stan Durrett officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center from 5 — 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the funeral time of 11 a.m. at the church.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrow
