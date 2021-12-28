Donna Oakley Lowery Womble, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
Donna was born in Calvert City on Tuesday, May 7, 1940, to Jewell and Edna Oakley. She retired after 42 years as the receptionist for Petter Supply Company. She was a volunteer at Lourdes Hospital and helped organize blood drives for Red Cross. Donna was a longtime member of Heartland Church where she served faithfully.
Mrs. Womble is survived by her husband, Royce Neal Womble; her daughters, Tammy Maish (David), of Owensboro and Debbie Chappell (Chris), of Paducah; her son, Chuck Lowery, of Navarre, Florida; her brothers, Ronald Oakley, of Calvert City and Randall Oakley, of Florida; her grandchildren, Andrea VanDorsten (Jeremiah), Erica Lowery, Kristen Giurintano (Chris), Niki Chappell, Alyssa Chappell, Addison Chappell; her great- grandchildren, Sierra Lowery, Isaac VanDorsten, Loyal VanDorsten, Mae VanDorsten, Mason Jackson, Lily VanDorsten, Wyatt Giurintano, Rainee Spann.
Mrs. Womble was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell Mason Oakley and Edna Lee Oakley.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Gary Millraney officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Acts Ministry, Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.