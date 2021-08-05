LEDBETTER — Donna Lynn Strickland, 54, of Ledbetter, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her residence.
Donna was a waitress at several local restaurants and a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and listening to music. She was of the Christian faith.
Surviving are her two children, Laura Taylor and husband, James Orange of Reidland and Dustin Mason and wife, Lexi Fitzgerald of Calvert City; her mother, Judy Strickland; one brother, Robert Strickland of Ledbetter; three grandchildren, Lincoln Orange, Davin Mason and Piper Bay.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Strickland.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Hopkins officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m. to service hour Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.