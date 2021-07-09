METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donna Lee Strange, 84, of Metropolis, formerly of La Center, Kentucky, passed away at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at La Center Gardens Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Smith officiating.
Donna was a supervisor with Players Riverboat Casino for many years.
Donna is survived by her best friend and guardian, Linda Buchanan; help at home lady, Linda Brewer; children, Rayburn Shamblin, Danny Bennett, Bobby Bennett, and Kay Watson; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Scott, Gay Bracey, and Joyce Dixon, all of Baltimore, Maryland; niece, Dot Ladd; nephews, Bruce and Dean Tucker; pets, Lilly, Dixie and Lanna.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ellen (Camp) Turner; husband, John William Strange; beloved companion, Edward Warwick; sister, Everlyn Turner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.