METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donna Lee Burkhead, 86, of Metropolis, entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Aikins- Farmer-Loftus- McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with Brian Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Metropolis.
A native of Massac County, she was an amazing mother, sister and grandmother. Donna was a dedicated member of Eastland Life Church and enjoyed serving in the nursery for 58 years. She loved her family with all her might, loved playing golf and watching all sports. Playing with and telling anyone who would listen about her great-grandchildren was her favorite past-time. She loved all her grandkids a “bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
Donna was survived by her sons, Bill and Linda Burkhead of Pope County and John Burkhead of Metropolis; sister, Eleanor Windhorst of Paducah, Kentucky; brother, Jimmy and Barbara Fulkerson of Humboldt, Tennessee; granddaughters, Sara and Eric Robson of Tennessee, Leah and Lukus Inman of Metropolis, Jessica and Brandon Holt of Metropolis; grandsons, Marshall and Addie Burkhead of Metropolis, and Blake Burkhead of Metropolis; and nine great-grandchildren, Michelle, Ethan and Mazzie Burkhead; Hannah and Emma Inman; Katie Robson; Breona and Bradon Holt, and her youngest grandchild and look-alike Whitley Burkhead.
She was preceded in death by husband, Marshall Burkhead; her parents, Elizabeth and Roby Fulkerson; grandson, Brian Burkhead; and many beloved siblings.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening, July 1, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home and from noon-2 p.m. Sunday. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
