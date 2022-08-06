VALRICO, Fla. — Donna Lea Taylor, 79, of Valrico, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Donna was born May 10, 1943, in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Donna enjoyed going to church. She was a proud Christian and loved Jesus Christ, her family and being with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A hobby she liked was watching John Wayne movies and listening to Teddy Pendergrass songs. Diet Coke and McDonald’s cheeseburgers were her favorites.

