VALRICO, Fla. — Donna Lea Taylor, 79, of Valrico, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Donna was born May 10, 1943, in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Donna enjoyed going to church. She was a proud Christian and loved Jesus Christ, her family and being with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A hobby she liked was watching John Wayne movies and listening to Teddy Pendergrass songs. Diet Coke and McDonald’s cheeseburgers were her favorites.
Survived by her children, Fred E. Taylor III “Trey” and John Jay Taylor; granddaughters, LeeAnn LaDonna Keith and Dudleiska Cruz; great-grandchildren, Bradly Keith, Traelin Kammins and Sophya Jones; sister and brother-in-law Eva Jean and Roy Rohrbaugh; daughter in law, Sandra Omier; nieces, Gloria Snyder and Michele Schielka; nephews, Paul Paolucci and Giovanni Day;
Donna was predeceased by her love, Fred E. Taylor II.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday August 28, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Final resting place will be Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery.
Family thanks all of you your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Mom will appreciate everyone being so kind to us at this moment.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
