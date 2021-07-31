Donna Kay Vargas, 68, of Paducah, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 28, 2021, at her home.
Donna was a retired teacher from McNabb Elementary. In her life, she enjoyed watching crime thrillers and crime dramas, reading, traveling, and spending time with her former students.
Donna is survived by her two children, Jennifer Mays and Bryant DeRoché; two siblings, Ed Faye and Nancy Cook; four grandchildren, Ian Mays, Noah Mays, Sebastian Mays, and Isiah DeRoché; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, David Vargas; and her parents, Jimmy, and Virginia Pafford.
Services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
