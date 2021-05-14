SALEM — Donna Kay Shuecraft, 52, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Mrs. Shuecraft was born March 24, 1969, to Willard and Ruby (McKinney) Driver. She had worked as a registration clerk at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services since 2009.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ricky Shuecraft of Salem; sons, Justin Shuecraft (Hope) and Cory Shuecraft, both of Salem; brother, Gary Driver (Cheryl) of Salem; sister, Yvonne Fonville of Paducah; mother, Ruby Driver; and grandchild, Liam Shuecraft.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amber Leanne Shuecraft; sister, Faye Driver; brother, Roy Dale Driver; and father, Willard Driver.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, in Salem. Burial will follow on the family farm.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolence may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
