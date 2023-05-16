METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donna Kay “Nonnie” Culver, 81, of Metropolis, passed away at 4:34 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. David Deem and Natalie Harris officiating. Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Metropolis.
Donna was a school bus driver for B & S Bus Service and MAP Training Center. She then went to work at Western Baptist Hospital in Environmental Services until her retirement. She was a founding member of Lutheran Church of the Cross and enjoyed her weekly Bill’s BBQ Lunch Bunch. Donna loved bird watching, her home and most importantly, her family.
Donna leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Randy Harris and wife Teresa and Richard Culver and wife Lesley; grandchildren, Crystal Baird, Natalie Harris (Jennea), Slade Culver (Shelby), Celeigh Culver, and Candace Jones (Brad); great grandchildren, Blake Baird (Hannah), Alyssa “Sissy” Baird (Marky), Jenna Baird, Alayna “Laynee” Baird, Kynlee Harris, Saylor Jane Culver, Devin Heine, Colton Jones, and Cooper Jones; Lukus Herron Jr.; great-great granddaughter, Stella Heine; sister, Margaret Pogue (Dan); sister-in-law, Judy Kommer; best friend of 54 years, Kay Korte; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Odis and Ruby (Laird) Kommer; husband, Charles Edwin Culver; grandson, Caden Culver and Lukus Herron; sisters, Virgie Dassing and Frances “Frankie” Marberry; brother, Lindell R. Kommer.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, May 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy Harris, Richard Culver, Crystal Baird, Slade Culver, Blake Baird and Natalie Harris.
Memorials may be made in Donna’s name to Brookport Fire and First Responders c/o Loftus-McManus Funeral Home P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Culver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.