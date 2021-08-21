PELHAM, Ala. — Donna Kay Englert Willingham, 78, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Friday morning, Aug. 6, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Pelham.
She was born to parents John Englert and Marian Ruthenberg, on Aug. 20, 1942, in Paducah, Kentucky.
She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1961. Donna Kay was a born nurturer and caregiver which led her to a long career in nursing after she received her Nursing Degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Evansville, Indiana, in 1964. She began in the hospital as a registered nurse but later found her calling working in oncology for Dr. Charles Winkler; she eventually retired as a pediatric nurse from Dr. James Shumaker’s practice.
Her love of people showed both personally and professionally. Her constant desire to help and serve others was witnessed by many, especially her family. Even as her Alzheimer’s progressed, she was nursing and attending to the other residents at the nursing home. Whether walking with someone, holding a hand, or checking in on them as they slept, her love and servitude was ever-present.
Donna Kay was a devout Catholic; serving as a eucharistic minister and a member of the choir at St. Francis De Sales; as well as volunteering regularly at the rectory.
Donna is survived by a daughter, Tracey Willingham Drake, and husband Rod of Pelham; three sons, Lee Willingham and wife Lavonna of Paducah, Kentucky, Matthew Willingham and wife Kathy of St. Louis, Missouri, Joel Willingham of St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Joshua Willingham, Jessica Rumsey, Alexis Gattina, Rachel Gaston, Rachel Dintelmann, Hunter Zimmer, Luke Decker, and Kendra Decker; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Robards; three sisters, Alicia Kopas, Bridgett Robards, and Kim Robards.
A memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Francis De Sales church in Paducah, Kentucky.
The Willingham family will receive family and friends at 1 p.m. prior to Mass in the St. Francis De Sales parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
