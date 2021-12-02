LOUISVILLE — Donna Kay Carlson, 80, peacefully went to be with Sugar and her parents on Nov. 24, 2021. Throughout her battle with cancer and never more apparent than the last days at the Norton Hosparus Care Center in Louisville, Donna Kay stood with constant strength, courage, and love for all of us.
Donna Kay was born in Paducah, on April 14, 1941, to Huie and Pauline Green. She attended Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri, and while there she was introduced to a tall, handsome Swede from Westminster College. The couple married, welcomed three daughters, and intentionally returned to Paducah to raise their family.
Inspired by opportunities to volunteer at church and school, Donna Kay achieved bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and taught at Clark Elementary for 27 years. She was a long-time member and volunteer at First Presbyterian Church. Donna Kay was an exceptionally creative painter, writer, decorator, and gardener. She was classy, stylish, and faithful, always reminding that God has a plan. Donna Kay loved her family and her friends and was a true role model to her daughters.
She is survived by her daughters, Kymberly (Michael) Haick, Jennifer (John) Nelson, and Paula Jane Carlson (Rick Blanchard); her brother, Benny (Judy) Green; her niece, Shannon Long and her nephew, Ben (Terry) Green and her grandchildren, Michael, Taylor, Timothy, Caroline, Haley, and Jack.
She was preceded in death by the tall, handsome Swede and loving husband of 55 years, Raymond V. Carlson; and her parents.
A memorial service to celebrate Donna Kay with family and friends will be at a later date.
The Carlson family would like to honor Hosparus of Kentucky through donation, in lieu of flowers. The Committee would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mary Gordinier, the home care nurses, social workers, and staff at Hosparus for the true gift of their constant care and guidance. Our sincere thanks also to Mimi’s friends and the staff at The Meadow of the Masonic Homes for not only welcoming and loving our mother, but once again proving Sugar knew exactly what he was doing when it came to caring for his wife and our family.
