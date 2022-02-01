BENTON — Donna June (Phillips) Moss was born on July 15, 1933, and died on January 28, 2022 at the age of 88 years.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby B. Moss; her parents, Bill and Reba Phillips; and four brothers.
She is the sister of Edward Phillips and Ann Birdsong. Donna was the mother of Joni Swift of Calvert City, Monty Moss and wife Gwen of Benton and Lynndy Moss and wife Missy of Benton Ky. Donna had six grandchildren, Blake Moss and wife Jessica, Kalib Swift and wife Keeley, Tyler Moss and wife Megan, Keatyn Swift Wright and husband Nick, Destyn Moss and Chanlee Moss, as well as 10 great- grandchildren Haley, Sylas, Kash, Memphis, Kolt, Monroe, Mattie, Kami, Lawson and Castle.
Donna was a beautiful momma, best friend, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, in-law, sister, in-law, aunt, great aunt, niece, her titles just went on and on! She was a ray of hope. She cared for soooo many. Her love for human beings went forever, and she taught us very young to feel the same.
Mom worked in child welfare before marrying our dad, and she shared many stories of her journeys, from crossing on the ferry with a new born baby rolling out of her lap (which ended up ok), to her bringing home a little 3 yr old girl till they had a place for her. My mom was sooo good.
Once she married our father, she became a homemaker, and she perfected that job taking it very seriously. Mom taught us sooo much about loving others, but the absolute greatest gift she gave us all was knowing our God.
Once when we were very young during Christmas time she taught us the importance of caring for others. Mom had collected toys and can goods for a young mother who had three kids and her husband was in the service. Dad was working, but Mom loaded us all up, the can goods, toys and frozen meat they always stocked up on and here we went to make this young mothers Christmas ok. It was snowing outside, and the house we drove up to was sooo run down. Mom unloaded everything and ask the lady if she would let us watch through her windows as her children opened up all those presents under their tree. It was sooo important to my mom that we saw how good it was to help others, even though we were so young still! This was her way, to teach by example.
If we came home whining or fusing about what someone had done to us, her first response always was, “what did you do to make them do that?” Lol. I use to get sooo upset about that, but I too carried that trait on, and now know it’s a good one too have.
Mom had one drawer in her kitchen, known to all in our neighborhood as the “Candy drawer” which she kept filled always. Mom was a great cook, a spotless housekeeper, to the point she never allowed me to help her clean house! Perfection she taught us to drive for. Always correcting our English too.
When her grandkids were young, she cooked every Sunday and literally was able to convince my dad to build a room on to their house adding two huge tables/chairs and hutches for all our families Sunday dinners. She had one rule….”if we go to church we could join in Sunday dinners there.”
She literally worked her fingers to the bone putting up 3-4 gardens in their two huge freezers and none of our families ever went without food!
Her grandkids and great grandkids were her #1! They all knew it too!! Anything they wanted to eat, she fixed, and often!!! All they had to do is run up to her house and say Granny??? And she jumped in cooking!!
Mom was very big on FAMILY! She made sure we knew as many as we could and shared us with them all. Our mom would allow me to stay with my Granny Moss in Ballard County sometimes for three weeks at a time, and I was only three years old. Mom knew how much I loved my Granny Moss, and I used to wonder just how she did that, but I know now, I could never have had that love for my grandmother without my moms approval and I sooo love her for giving me my Granny Moss.
From huge Halloween parties, family reunions, corn cutting get together, mom was the instigator for all! Family was sooo important to her.
Moms wish was to die at home. Special thanks to all her caregivers for allowing her this comfort, especially her two granddaughters, Chanlee and Destyn. Thank you soooo!!
Mom was our Angel, our safe ground, the one we always knew we had unconditional love from!! God certainly Blessed us all with this beautiful woman, and we are all sooo thankful for the memories!!! We LOVE you Momma!!
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Smith Cemetery in Benton with Dr. Ben Phillips and Johnny Phillips officiating.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling all arrangements.
