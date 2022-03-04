Donna Jean Thorn, 64, of Paducah, passed away at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born on Feb. 17, 1958, in Paducah, to the late James Loman Thorn and Joan Irene Jones Thorn. Donna was a hospital housekeeper and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her six sisters, Jean Ann Thorn, Patricia Ann Watson, Patsy Ann Shimley, Doris Ann Thorn, Peggy Jean Wring and Sarah Lee Brown; one brother, James Raymond Thorn; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Tonia Sue Thorn; niece, Sabrina Marie Watson Greer and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ with Pat Sallee and Jason Willoughby officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Assoc., 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
