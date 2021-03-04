Donna J. Henson, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Lakes of Paducah. She was born in Paducah on July 10, 1943, to the late Captain Edward Thomas ”Jack” Yates and Eva Louise Gamble Yates. Donna was retired from USEC where she worked as a cascade operator. She was a member of Heartland Worship Center and the Paducah Ambassadors. Donna attended Peabody College in Nashville for Respiratory Therapy Testing and WKCTC where she took secretarial courses. She served nine years in the United States Army Reserves.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Carmen Azar and husband, Phillip, and Katie Scott and husband, Richard, all of Paducah; five grandchildren, Erin (Casey) Brantley, Travis (Kacey) Azar, Randall Holmes, Ryan (Stormy) Holmes and Allison (Bryan) Salyers; eight great- grandchildren, Henry Brantley, Charlie Brantley, Lola Brantley, Jackson Holmes, Alex Salyers, Paris Holmes, Piper Holmes and Zoey Azar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Henson; sister, Patsy Burgess; brother, Billy Jack Yates and her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Rev. Nate Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin at noon on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002 or to Heartland Worship Center Adoption Ministry, 4777 Alben Barkley Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
