Donna Jo Hatfield, 55, of Paducah, died at 1:03 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Stevi Cheyenne Harris of Calvert City and Brittany Lyn-RaShae Fox of Paducah; her father and stepmother Harold E. and Kathryne Hatfield of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; her mother and stepfather, George and Betty Jo Wells McLeod of Grand Rivers; three brothers, Roger Dale Hatfield of Marietta, Georgia, Lonnie Hatfield of Owensboro, and Harold Glenn Hatfield of Draffenville; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Services were scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with the Rev. Mike Medlin officiating. Burial was to follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Dunn’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
