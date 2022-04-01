Donna Habeck, 83, of Boaz, died at 9:02 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1938, in Paducah to the late Paul Bouldry and
Lou Eva Carneal Boldry. Donna
was retired from Hendron/Lone Oak Elementary School as Cafeteria Manager. She was an active member of Hardmoney Baptist Church where she served as president of the Women’s Missionary Union. Donna enjoyed
playing cards, piano and organ.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Anita Adams and husband, Bill, of Paducah and Carol Tippin of Boaz;
four grandchildren, Kim (Chad) Darnall of Benton, Kentucky, Whitney (Zach)
Dunn of Symsonia, Kyle Tippin of Boaz, and Stacey Tippin
of Clarksville, Tennessee; three great- grandchildren, Maddie Darnall,
Will Darnall and Izzy Dunn.
She was preceded
in death by her husband, Bobby R. Habeck; son, Robert Lynn Habeck; and
her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hardmoney Baptist Church with the Rev. Farris Sahawneh officiating. Burial will follow at Hardmoney Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hardmoney Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Hardmoney Baptist Church, 5351 State Route 1684, Boaz, KY 42027.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
