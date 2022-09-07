Donna Gammon Grassham, 74, of West Paducah, passed away at 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Donna was born in Paducah, on Sunday, May 23, 1948, to William and Frances Gammon. She retired with more than 20 years as a Deputy Clerk with the McCracken County Clerk’s Office.
Mrs. Grassham is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann Earwood (Scott) of Louisville; her son, Bryan Holt (Lisa) of Metropolis, Illinois; her mother, Frances Sullenger Hartman of Paducah; her grandchildren, Sam and Kaden Earwood, Miranda Cooper (Brandon), and Jacob Ogle; her great grandchildren, Logan, Miles and Tinslee Cooper.
Mrs. Grassham was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, John Anthony Grassham; her father, William H. Gammon; her sister, Phyllis McBride.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Boogie Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, KY-SE Eastern Parkway, Suite 2266, Louisville, KY 42017.
