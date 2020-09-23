METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donna D’Shea Coursey, 72, of Metropolis, died at 2:53 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a retired elementary school teacher and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela McCoy; three grandchildren, Irene McCoy, Alexander McCoy and Isabelle McCoy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Irene Coursey; a sister; and a brother.
Services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin Reynolds officiating.
Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Weekend Blessings, c/o First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis, IL 62960; or Reaching for Kids and Youth of Massac County, Attn: Doris Vogt, 401 Ferry St., Suite 103, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
