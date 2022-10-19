GILBERTSVILLE — Donna Coker, of Gilbertsville, died Friday Oct. 14, 2022, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Calvert City.
She is survived by her husband, Charley Coker of Gilbertsville; one daughter, Lisa Wagner of Reidland; one granddaughter, Cheyenne Santos of Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sina Haley Yates.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 20, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday Oct. 21, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. The Rev. Edgar Paschall and Rev. Andy Coker officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Donna Coker, please visit Tribute Store.
