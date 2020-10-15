Donna Carolin Keeling, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mrs. Keeling was a LPN and a member of Paducah Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, W.D. Keeling of Paducah; one son, Keary (Cindi) Keeling of Paducah; two daughters, Kimberly Payne of Paducah, Kristi (Roger) Barrett of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Vicki Keeling of Paducah; brother, William Eddings of Florida; eight grandchildren, Rheannon Keeling, Andrea Keeling, Seth Keeling, Khara Babers, Leah Wellenstein, Jonathan Payne, Megan Barrett, Nathaniel Barrett; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest William Eddings and Dorothy Rebecca (Heath) Eddings; son, Keith Keeling; sister, Rebecca Eddings.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Paducah Seventh-day Adventist Church in Paducah with Mike Burks and Kenny Shelton officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
