Donna B. Grief, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Grief was a very active member of First Baptist Paducah. She was a retired bookkeeper from the Paducah Sun. She enjoyed sewing, UK basketball, and spending time at her cabin with her family on Kentucky Lake. Mrs. Grief loved to participate with the McCracken County Senior Citizens groups on trips and luncheons.
Mrs. Grief is survived by a daughter, Gina Garnett, and husband, Charlie of Kevil; a sister-in-law, LeAnn Grief of Christopher, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Brian, Daryl, Rocky, Megan, Wesley, Whitney, and Blaina; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Grief; two sons, Sami Grief and Gary Grief; two sisters, Lavon Pease and Gwendolyn Mahon. Her parents were, Ralph A. and Ruth E. Zilliox Baker.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, First Baptist Paducah, 2890 Broadway St. Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by noon. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
