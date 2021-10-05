Donalee Mason Ford, 83, of Boaz, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1938, at the home of his grandparents in Boaz to the late Aubrey and Mary Ford. He was a graduate of Lowes High School and Murray State University. He was a retired senior instrument mechanic supervisor in the research development division at TVA.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Janice Benifield Ford; two daughters, Carla (Mark) Whitis and Lee Ann (David) Morse, both of Boaz; four grandchildren, Lauren (Jacob) Hughes, Mason (Madison) Whitis, Aubrey Mae Morse, Jesse Ford Morse; and one great-granddaughter, Adalyn Hughes.
He was a member of the Folsomdale Church of Christ and a long-time board member of the Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort where he assisted in numerous disaster relief activities throughout the country.
Funeral services for Donalee will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Jerry Senn will officiate with burial to follow in the Spring Creek Church Cemetery. Friends are invited to call after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Mark Whitis, David Morse, Mason Whitis, Jesse Morse, David Meeks, Jacob Hughes, Bruce Benifield, and Danny Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort, P.O. Box 162, Melber, KY 42069; or Hospice Paducah, 225 Medical Center Drive, #203, Paducah, KY 42003.
The family requests any attending visitation or the funeral to please wear a mask.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.