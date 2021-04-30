Donald “Wildman” Allbritten, 68, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.
He was retired from the riverboat industry as a first mate. He was a U.S. Army veteran and of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are two daughters, Tara Allbritten of Mayfield and Ashley Richards of Lone Oak; two sisters, Bonnie Allbritten and Wanda McNeil, both of Paducah; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Elizabeth Allbritten; a brother; and a sister. His parents were Herschel and Lynella Allbritten.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Wallace officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Lovelaceville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Bikers Toy Run, c/o Regions Bank of Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
