BENTON — Donald Stephen Widelski, 85 of Benton, formerly of NW Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Mary “Betty” Turner Widelski; son, Greg Widelski of Benton; daughters, Blanche Marie Schwinn of Benton, Donna Lynn Brinkley of Hobart, Indiana, and Michelle Renee Widelski of Michigan City, Indiana; brothers, Richard Widelski of Huntington, Indiana, and Victor Widelski of Michigan City, Indiana; eight grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

