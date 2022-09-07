BENTON — Donald Stephen Widelski, 85 of Benton, formerly of NW Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Mary “Betty” Turner Widelski; son, Greg Widelski of Benton; daughters, Blanche Marie Schwinn of Benton, Donna Lynn Brinkley of Hobart, Indiana, and Michelle Renee Widelski of Michigan City, Indiana; brothers, Richard Widelski of Huntington, Indiana, and Victor Widelski of Michigan City, Indiana; eight grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by Grandchildren, Mark Schwinn,Jr., Lisa Marie LeCoulrtre, Renee Anne Schwinn-Schweikarth, Amy Lynn Knopf, Ryan Brinkley, Greg Widelski, Jr., Cody Widelski, Avery Engstrom and 19 Great-Grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two brothers. His parents were Victor and Blanche Cyr Widelski.
There will be no services at this time.
Collier Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Widelski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.