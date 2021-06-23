Donald Thomas Massey, 78, of Paducah, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Continue Care. Don was of Baptist faith and had attended Bellview Baptist Church and Southland Baptist Church. Don was born October 14, 1942, at Riverside Hospital to the late Thomas Lee Massey and Lillian Draffen Massey. Don was a 1960 graduate of Lone Oak High School and attended Paducah Junior College. He was the owner of Massey Excavating until his retirement.
Don loved to play the guitar and sing. He appeared several times at the Kentucky Opry and with local groups. Don loved to ride his Gold-Wing motorcycles. He had rode his Gold-Wing Bike in all of the 48 continental United States. He loved his black and white border collie “Daisy” that stayed right with him.
Don is survived by his sister, Betty Louise Goldsby of West Paducah; three nieces, Betty Gayle Tracy of Kevil, Lanita Roberts of West Paducah and Vickie Wiggins and husband, Jesse, of Paducah; several great-nephews and a great-niece and one great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by one son, Daryl Thomas Massey; and his parents, Thomas Lee and Lillian Draffen Massey.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Neil Eidson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to any charity.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
Arrangements made by Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.