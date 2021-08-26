Donald Thomas Dixon, 75, of Paducah, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Donald was born in Paducah on Jan. 24, 1946, to the late Floyd Dixon Sr. and Lorene Rudd Dixon. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the United States Army where he served as a drill sergeant. After serving in the Army, Donald joined law enforcement at the Paducah and Mayfield Police departments. He was an entrepreneur and former owner of Paducah Rigging Inc., Blackhawk Bakery, Westwood Country Club, and Franklin College Truck Driving School.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gerry Lou Nelson Dixon of Paducah; one daughter, Jenny Lyn Bailey, and husband, Dan of Paducah; two sons, Michael Todd Dixon, and wife, Becky of Paducah and Daryl Thomas Dixon and wife, Kayla of Paducah; nine grandchildren, Brittany Glisson, Tiffany Rust, Devon Dixon, Justin Miller, Hannah Dixon, Avery Bailey, Josie Lou Bailey, Drew Dixon, Charlie Dixon; and four great-grandchildren, Adyson Scott, Jessalyn Scott, Brylee Tinker, and Owen Glisson.
Donald Dixon was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Francis Tapp, Jean Doom, and Shirley Jones; and one brother, Floyd Dixon Jr.; and his parents.
Funeral services for Donald will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome and Rev. Jerry Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Scotts Chapel Cemetery in Livingston County.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
