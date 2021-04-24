MARION — Donald H. Tabor died on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Crittenden Community Hospital.
He was an Army veteran who served in the Berlin crisis.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Martin Tabor; a daughter, Donniece; and a granddaughter, Maggie.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Leslie. His parents were Imogene Brown Tabor and Herschel Tabor.
Graveside services were held Monday at Mexico Cemetery.
