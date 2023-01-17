CALVERT CITY — Donald King Story, 93, of Calvert City, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City.

He served as a loyal member of the United States Navy. He worked as an electrician for Riley Electric Company.

Service information

Jan 21
Graveside
Saturday, January 21, 2023
12:00PM
Fooks Cemetery
1002 Mount Moriah Road
Benton, KY 42025
Jan 21
Visitation
Saturday, January 21, 2023
10:00AM-11:30AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
