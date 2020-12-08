Donald Sills, 80, of Paducah, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a retired Captain with the Paducah Fire Department
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Barbara Maxfield Sills; one daughter, Sheila Clark of Paducah; one sister, Shirley Gregory of Paducah; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Virginia Sills; two sisters; and one brother.
Funeral services will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in chare of arrangements.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
