BENTON — Donald Ray Morris, of Benton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Born in Hardin, on Sept. 30, 1948, to Raymond and Mary Alice Morris, he narrowly survived a car crash as a child. He married Angela Austin on May 31, 1970, and they had two children, Craig and Marci.
Don graduated from Murray State University and went on to an award-winning teaching career. He was well known as Mr. Morris to generations of local residents who passed through his History, Social Studies and Audio-Visual classes at Brewers Junior High, Benton Junior High and Benton Middle School. He also served as coach of the Marshall County Little League tee-ball team and the Benton Junior High track, football and girls’ basketball teams. After retirement, Don remained active as a substitute teacher and worked part time for the TVA. He was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church, and later of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church.
Don Morris was an effusively warm, generous person, with an easygoing charm and a constant supply of jokes and humor. He loved boating and the outdoors, was a fan of rock music, maintained an avid interest in history, and was an amateur photographer and writer of fiction. His unique personality will be missed dearly. Don cherished his family and was devoted to them.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Angela Morris; his cousin and life-long friend, Larry Jones; his son, Craig Morris, 47, and daughter-in-law, Shelly Morris; his daughter, Marci Schneider, 41, and son-in-law, Robert Schneider; and his beloved grandchildren, Maxwell Schneider, 21, Molly Morris, 10, and Hudson Morris, 10.
A memorial celebration of Don’s life will be announced for spring or summer.
Collier Funeral Home is serving the family of Donald Morris.
